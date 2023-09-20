Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) has dropped by -8.74 compared to previous close of 1.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADD is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADD is $4800.00, The public float for ADD is 8.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADD on September 20, 2023 was 35.02K shares.

ADD’s Market Performance

ADD’s stock has seen a 8.32% increase for the week, with a 15.15% rise in the past month and a 14.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.38% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.70% for ADD’s stock, with a 4.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADD Trading at 16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.05%, as shares surge +13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADD rose by +9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2601. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw 60.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-477.62 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -467.39. The total capital return value is set at -125.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.14. Equity return is now at value -132.80, with -125.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.