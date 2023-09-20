Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, CDAY stock has gone down by -5.45%, with a monthly gain of 0.77% and a quarterly surge of 4.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.80% for CDAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is $77.79, which is $8.96 above the current market price. The public float for CDAY is 153.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDAY on September 20, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

CDAY) stock’s latest price update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.68 in comparison to its previous close of 72.34, however, the company has experienced a -5.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-07 that Quarterly earnings reports are continuing to roll in for the S&P 500 — but earnings season never really ends, because about 20% of companies in the benchmark index have fiscal quarters that don’t match the calendar.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $71 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDAY Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.46. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Holdridge Stephen H., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Sep 12. After this action, Holdridge Stephen H. now owns 63,756 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Turner Leagh Erin, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $72.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Turner Leagh Erin is holding 245,201 shares at $436,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+51.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -5.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.