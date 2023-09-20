Cemtrex Inc.’s (CETX) Stock: A 8.77% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has gone up by 20.31% for the week, with a -1.45% drop in the past month and a -36.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.20% for CETX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.77% for CETX’s stock, with a -27.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CETX is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CETX is $23.00, which is $17.55 above the current price. The public float for CETX is 0.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CETX on September 20, 2023 was 21.06K shares.

CETX) stock’s latest price update

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX)’s stock price has plunge by 17.20relation to previous closing price of 4.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-11 that Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Saagar Govil – Chief Executive Officer Paul Wyckoff – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jason Kolbert – Dawson James Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Cemtrex Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

CETX Trading at -9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETX rose by +20.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Cemtrex Inc. saw 25.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CETX starting from GOVIL SAAGAR, who purchase 15,100 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Aug 30. After this action, GOVIL SAAGAR now owns 132,298 shares of Cemtrex Inc., valued at $14,380 using the latest closing price.

GOVIL SAAGAR, the CFO of Cemtrex Inc., purchase 7,100 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that GOVIL SAAGAR is holding 116,486 shares at $6,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CETX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.96 for the present operating margin

+32.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cemtrex Inc. stands at -25.90. The total capital return value is set at -34.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.98. Equity return is now at value -118.80, with -26.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cemtrex Inc. (CETX), the company’s capital structure generated 157.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.10. Total debt to assets is 47.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.