CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE): A Technical Analysis

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) is $22.60, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for CTRE is 97.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTRE on September 20, 2023 was 906.34K shares.

CTRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) has increased by 2.60 when compared to last closing price of 20.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Although OHI has seen its share price grow over the last month, I discuss why I think CareTrust REIT is a safer alternative in the sector. CTRE has well-laddered debt maturities with no maturities until 2026 making them well-prepared for a higher for longer environment. The company has 9 years of dividend growth and I expect them to make the dividend champion’s list this March.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has seen a 2.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.48% gain in the past month and a 5.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for CTRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.50% for CTRE’s stock, with a 4.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTRE Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.08. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc. saw 10.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc. stands at -4.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.50. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 84.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.86. Total debt to assets is 44.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 138.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.