Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) has decreased by -3.12 when compared to last closing price of 5.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Capitol Federal Financial has shown no significant recovery in the banking sector and is still down 36% compared to February. The bank has a low exposure to uninsured deposits, making it a potentially attractive prospect. The institution has experienced growth in net interest income and non-interest income, but has seen a decline in net profits due to higher interest expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Right Now?

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CFFN is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CFFN is $7.25, which is $2.29 above the current price. The public float for CFFN is 126.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFFN on September 20, 2023 was 796.47K shares.

CFFN’s Market Performance

CFFN’s stock has seen a -7.64% decrease for the week, with a -20.26% drop in the past month and a -22.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.06% for CFFN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFFN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CFFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFFN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on April 09, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CFFN Trading at -18.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFN fell by -7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. saw -42.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFN starting from Johnson Jeffrey M, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $5.02 back on Sep 19. After this action, Johnson Jeffrey M now owns 80,900 shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., valued at $30,120 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON JEFFREY R, the Director of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that THOMPSON JEFFREY R is holding 58,353 shares at $60,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stands at +27.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN), the company’s capital structure generated 195.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.16. Total debt to assets is 22.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.