Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Observes -21.67% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has gone down by -3.29% for the week, with a -7.23% drop in the past month and a -14.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.25% for BMBL. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.93% for BMBL’s stock, with a -21.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is $23.78, which is $8.48 above the current market price. The public float for BMBL is 135.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMBL on September 20, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

BMBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 15.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Insider reported 2023-09-02 that Bumble’s new guidelines now include standing up a date as a form of “bullying and abusive conduct.” Bumble told Insider it could take action against someone who ghosts a mutually agreed-upon date.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMBL Trading at -11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, Bumble Inc. saw -27.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Bromberg Matthew S, who sale 12,096 shares at the price of $17.17 back on May 10. After this action, Bromberg Matthew S now owns 0 shares of Bumble Inc., valued at $207,654 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III GP Man, the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc., sale 11,750,000 shares at $22.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Blackstone Holdings III GP Man is holding 0 shares at $260,532,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.90 for the present operating margin

+62.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc. stands at -8.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.53. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bumble Inc. (BMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.28. Total debt to assets is 17.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.