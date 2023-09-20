Braskem S.A. (BAK) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BAK is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Braskem S.A. (BAK) is $13.04, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for BAK is 101.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On September 20, 2023, BAK’s average trading volume was 804.90K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) has decreased by -4.27 when compared to last closing price of 9.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that Braskem faces challenges within the petrochemical economic cycle, with product spreads below historical averages and complex stake sale negotiations. Novonor’s exit from Braskem’s control is uncertain and potential hurdles related to share transfers and Petrobras’ involvement. Braskem’s valuation complexity lies in commodity price sensitivity. Despite the potential upside, speculation and industry downturn advise caution.

BAK’s Market Performance

Braskem S.A. (BAK) has experienced a -0.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.54% rise in the past month, and a -26.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for BAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.33% for BAK stock, with a simple moving average of -1.35% for the last 200 days.

BAK Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.24. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.57. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Braskem S.A. (BAK), the company’s capital structure generated 735.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 61.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 690.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Braskem S.A. (BAK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.