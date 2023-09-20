Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has dropped by -3.48 in relation to previous closing price of 10.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Bowlero (BOWL) boosts presence in the North America region with Lucky Strike buyout.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) is above average at 68.93x. The 36-month beta value for BOWL is also noteworthy at 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BOWL is $18.75, which is $8.79 above than the current price. The public float for BOWL is 106.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.63% of that float. The average trading volume of BOWL on September 20, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

BOWL’s Market Performance

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a -1.91% decrease in the past week, with a -4.47% drop in the past month, and a -9.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.88% for BOWL’s stock, with a -22.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOWL Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw -23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Young John Alan, who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Sep 14. After this action, Young John Alan now owns 44,768 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $50,274 using the latest closing price.

Lavan Robert M., the Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Lavan Robert M. is holding 27,162 shares at $99,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+32.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp. stands at +7.75. Equity return is now at value 157.30, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.