Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) has plunged by -1.47 when compared to previous closing price of 7.47, but the company has seen a 2.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that I believe that it’s a good time to accumulate some undervalued small-cap stocks. The S&P 500 index should have a sustained rally next year.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) by analysts is $9.99, The public float for BORR is 172.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BORR was 1.68M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR’s stock has seen a 2.36% increase for the week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month and a 8.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for Borr Drilling Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for BORR’s stock, with a 8.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BORR Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 48.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Limited stands at -65.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43.

Based on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 182.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 54.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.