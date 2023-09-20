Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX)’s stock price has increased by 50.97 compared to its previous closing price of 3.10. However, the company has seen a 31.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-07 that Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ: BJDX ) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the medical diagnostic company. There have been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rallying this morning.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BJDX is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BJDX is $32.00, which is $27.32 above the current price. The public float for BJDX is 0.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BJDX on September 20, 2023 was 602.54K shares.

BJDX’s Market Performance

BJDX stock saw a decrease of 31.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -37.35% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.02% for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.48% for BJDX stock, with a simple moving average of -40.41% for the last 200 days.

BJDX Trading at -23.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares sank -31.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX rose by +37.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. saw -38.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BJDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3741.48 for the present operating margin

-41.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stands at -3733.11. The total capital return value is set at -57.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.63. Equity return is now at value -104.70, with -88.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.26. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.