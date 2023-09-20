Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.20 in relation to its previous close of 3.56. However, the company has experienced a -5.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) is $11.33, which is $7.95 above the current market price. The public float for BDTX is 50.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BDTX on September 20, 2023 was 4.30M shares.

BDTX’s Market Performance

BDTX’s stock has seen a -5.73% decrease for the week, with a 8.52% rise in the past month and a 76.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for BDTX’s stock, with a 32.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BDTX Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. saw 87.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Behbahani Ali, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jul 05. After this action, Behbahani Ali now owns 4,448,757 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., purchase 935,850 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 3,213,828 shares at $4,679,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

The total capital return value is set at -50.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.95. Equity return is now at value -77.10, with -55.90 for asset returns.

Based on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.56. Total debt to assets is 18.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.