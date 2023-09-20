BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) has plunged by -9.06 when compared to previous closing price of 3.20, but the company has seen a -16.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, today announced the participation of its management team in the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York, NY, September 26-28, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BIVI is at 2.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BIVI is $11.50, which is $8.59 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 13.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.59% of that float. The average trading volume for BIVI on September 20, 2023 was 246.65K shares.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BIVI’s stock has seen a -16.62% decrease for the week, with a -20.05% drop in the past month and a -47.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.62% for BioVie Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.59% for BIVI’s stock, with a -52.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at -27.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -17.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI fell by -16.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw -62.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from GORLIN STEVE, who sale 8,560 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Sep 05. After this action, GORLIN STEVE now owns 75,680 shares of BioVie Inc., valued at $26,108 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc., sale 10,805 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 16,789 shares at $37,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

Equity return is now at value -291.00, with -133.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.