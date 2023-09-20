BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has gone down by -6.99% for the week, with a 19.12% rise in the past month and a -44.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.68% for BLFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for BLFS’s stock, with a -34.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BLFS is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLFS is $25.14, which is $12.11 above the current market price. The public float for BLFS is 42.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.44% of that float. The average trading volume for BLFS on September 20, 2023 was 456.06K shares.

BLFS) stock’s latest price update

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.49 in comparison to its previous close of 12.84, however, the company has experienced a -6.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that BLFS, ALCO and AFCG have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 13, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLFS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BLFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLFS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $29 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLFS Trading at -16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +14.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLFS fell by -7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.86. In addition, BioLife Solutions Inc. saw -28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLFS starting from Rice Michael, who sale 1,729 shares at the price of $10.99 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rice Michael now owns 416,906 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc., valued at $19,002 using the latest closing price.

Wichterman Troy, the Chief Financial Officer of BioLife Solutions Inc., sale 585 shares at $10.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Wichterman Troy is holding 65,933 shares at $6,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.67 for the present operating margin

+27.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioLife Solutions Inc. stands at -86.43. The total capital return value is set at -8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.85. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -18.50 for asset returns.

Based on BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.72. Total debt to assets is 9.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.