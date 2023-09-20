BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is $133.07, which is $29.03 above the current market price. The public float for BILL is 100.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BILL on September 20, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

The stock price of BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) has plunged by -2.66 when compared to previous closing price of 106.54, but the company has seen a -10.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-09-19 that Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Tuesday, Sept. 19 taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL’s stock has fallen by -10.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.54% and a quarterly drop of -7.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for BILL Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.49% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $116 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BILL Trading at -10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.91. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw -4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Lacerte Rene A., who sale 39,235 shares at the price of $116.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lacerte Rene A. now owns 76,414 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $4,587,530 using the latest closing price.

Rettig John R., the CFO of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 9,416 shares at $112.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Rettig John R. is holding 28,866 shares at $1,056,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.94 for the present operating margin

+75.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc. stands at -21.14. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.