Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) has dropped by -0.25 compared to previous close of 3.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-13 that Hydrogen fuel cells are a big business. Hydrogen is widely viewed as necessary to decarbonize the planet, and the race is on to dominate the market.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLDP is $6.08, which is $2.25 above the current price. The public float for BLDP is 252.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDP on September 20, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

BLDP’s Market Performance

The stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has seen a -1.49% decrease in the past week, with a -5.01% drop in the past month, and a -12.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for BLDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.68% for BLDP’s stock, with a -20.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLDP Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.86 for the present operating margin

-25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -207.07. The total capital return value is set at -11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.77. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.