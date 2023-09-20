Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATRA is $16.19, which is $12.82 above the current price. The public float for ATRA is 98.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATRA on September 20, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

ATRA) stock’s latest price update

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA)’s stock price has soared by 20.25 in relation to previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.65. This compares to loss of $0.31 per share a year ago.

ATRA’s Market Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has experienced a 28.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.74% rise in the past month, and a -0.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.73% for ATRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.75% for ATRA’s stock, with a -32.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATRA Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +27.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA rose by +25.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5428. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -42.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 30,766 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Aug 16. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 675,905 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $50,835 using the latest closing price.

Nguyen AnhCo, the EVP, Chief Sci. & Tech Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 15,126 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Nguyen AnhCo is holding 285,999 shares at $24,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-431.86 for the present operating margin

+77.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -359.12. The total capital return value is set at -108.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.21. Equity return is now at value -315.50, with -94.20 for asset returns.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 56.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.15. Total debt to assets is 19.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.