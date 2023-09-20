Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASB is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASB is $20.25, which is $2.77 above the current price. The public float for ASB is 148.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASB on September 20, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASB) stock’s latest price update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 17.40. However, the company has seen a 0.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that GREEN BAY, Wis., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) today announced it will release third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, October 19, 2023, after market close.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB’s stock has risen by 0.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.11% and a quarterly rise of 4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Associated Banc-Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for ASB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $24 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASB Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.15. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -24.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Erickson Randall J., who sale 26,335 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Erickson Randall J. now owns 138,055 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $500,365 using the latest closing price.

GERKEN R JAY, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp, purchase 3,000 shares at $16.07 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that GERKEN R JAY is holding 42,036 shares at $48,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +25.25. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 129.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.45. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.