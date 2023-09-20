Assessing the Risk and Potential of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) Stock

The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has seen a -8.45% decrease in the past week, with a 9.55% gain in the past month, and a -14.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for SIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for SIX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Right Now?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SIX is at 2.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SIX is $27.83, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for SIX is 82.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.98% of that float. The average trading volume for SIX on September 20, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 23.87. However, the company has seen a -8.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNN Business reported 2023-09-06 that Over the weekend, intense rain and flooding stranded more than 70,000 people at Burning Man in the Nevada desert. It’s the latest example of how extreme weather, exacerbated by climate change, impacted major North American attractions this summer.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $31 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.62. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Williams-Ramey Aimee, who sale 11,630 shares at the price of $24.45 back on Sep 08. After this action, Williams-Ramey Aimee now owns 0 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $284,354 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 5,812 shares at $26.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mick Gary is holding 89,737 shares at $156,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.56. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.