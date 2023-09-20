Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Stock Experiences -5.37% Monthly Change

In the past week, AQST stock has gone up by 0.90%, with a monthly decline of -5.37% and a quarterly plunge of -17.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for AQST’s stock, with a 19.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AQST is also noteworthy at 2.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AQST is $6.17, which is $4.5 above than the current price. The public float for AQST is 57.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume of AQST on September 20, 2023 was 356.13K shares.

AQST) stock’s latest price update

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.48 in comparison to its previous close of 1.53, however, the company has experienced a 0.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed at $1.66 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AQST Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6475. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. saw 85.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.23 for the present operating margin

+58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -114.11. The total capital return value is set at -217.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -749.81. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with -39.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.