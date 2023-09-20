Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIV is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AIV is $4.09, The public float for AIV is 135.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIV on September 20, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

AIV) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 7.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-31 that With just a month left before the final calendar quarter of 2023 begins, now may be a time to consider stocks to sell in Autumn. I know – it’s not the most pleasant of topics.

AIV’s Market Performance

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has experienced a -5.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.99% drop in the past month, and a -12.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for AIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for AIV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.64% for the last 200 days.

AIV Trading at -12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.59. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.75 for the present operating margin

-21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at +39.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 214.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.22. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.