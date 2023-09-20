Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is above average at 52.51x. The 36-month beta value for TKO is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TKO is $124.75, which is $8.61 above than the current price. The public float for TKO is 82.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.84% of that float. The average trading volume of TKO on September 20, 2023 was 777.58K shares.

TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO)’s stock price has soared by 1.32 in relation to previous closing price of 104.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-15 that UBS analysts kicked off coverage of TKO Group Holdings Inc with a ‘Buy’ rating and a 12-month target price of $123 per share, calling the combination of WWE and UFC “a rare pure-play in live sports with rights renewals and synergies on the horizon.” “We believe the merger of WWE and UFC will improve monetization through cost and revenue synergies and create an entity generating strong cash flows that will enable returns to shareholders and optionality for management to acquire other live sports properties,” the analysts wrote.

TKO’s Market Performance

TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO) has seen a 2.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.08% decline in the past month and a 4.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for TKO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for TKO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TKO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TKO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $123 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKO Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO rose by +2.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc. saw 53.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from KRAFT JONATHAN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $101.53 back on Sep 14. After this action, KRAFT JONATHAN now owns 5,000 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc., valued at $507,650 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.20 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TKO Group Holdings Inc. stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 46.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.