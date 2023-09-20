Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is above average at 61.97x. The 36-month beta value for SYNH is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SYNH is $43.00, which is -$0.32 below than the current price. The public float for SYNH is 61.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.28% of that float. The average trading volume of SYNH on September 20, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SYNH) stock’s latest price update

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.09 in comparison to its previous close of 42.78, however, the company has experienced a 0.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Syneos Health (SYNH) announces an expanded collaboration with Oracle to accelerate patient recruitment capabilities.

SYNH’s Market Performance

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has experienced a 0.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.75% rise in the past month, and a 2.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.29% for SYNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for SYNH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYNH Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.55%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.68. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw 16.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+18.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), the company’s capital structure generated 82.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.34. Total debt to assets is 35.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.