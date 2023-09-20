An In-Depth Look at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s (TMO) Stock Performance

The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has seen a -0.19% decrease in the past week, with a -4.19% drop in the past month, and a -3.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for TMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.14% for TMO’s stock, with a -6.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is 34.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TMO is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is $625.00, which is $116.22 above the current market price. The public float for TMO is 385.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On September 20, 2023, TMO’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

TMO) stock’s latest price update

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.24relation to previous closing price of 508.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-12 that This underperformance of TMO stock can partly be attributed to declining sales of its Life Sciences segment due to lower COVID-19-related demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TMO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $625 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMO Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMO fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $531.08. In addition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. saw -7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMO starting from Pettiti Gianluca, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $557.77 back on Aug 30. After this action, Pettiti Gianluca now owns 17,556 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., valued at $1,673,310 using the latest closing price.

CASPER MARC N, the Chairman & CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $550.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that CASPER MARC N is holding 135,330 shares at $880,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.98 for the present operating margin

+42.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stands at +15.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.36. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.06. Total debt to assets is 37.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.