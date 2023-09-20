Amphenol Corporation (APH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for APH is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APH is $95.49, which is $9.11 above the current market price. The public float for APH is 592.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume for APH on September 20, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

APH) stock’s latest price update

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 86.23, however, the company has experienced a -0.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Amphenol has pursued bolt-on deals to drive growth, but 2023 has been a stagnant year so far. The company is a global provider of interconnect, antenna, and sensor solutions, with exposure to various industries. Amphenol’s sales and earnings have been strong in the past, but the current valuation is demanding, leaving me to take profits here on a minimal position.

APH’s Market Performance

APH’s stock has fallen by -0.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.24% and a quarterly rise of 6.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for Amphenol Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.58% for APH’s stock, with a 7.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $77 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APH Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.83. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw 13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Gavelle Jean-Luc, who sale 176,186 shares at the price of $88.24 back on Aug 31. After this action, Gavelle Jean-Luc now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $15,547,023 using the latest closing price.

Doherty William J, the President, CS Division of Amphenol Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $88.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Doherty William J is holding 0 shares at $4,428,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.49. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Amphenol Corporation (APH), the company’s capital structure generated 69.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amphenol Corporation (APH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.