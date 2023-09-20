Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) is $320.00, The public float for ALLR is 2.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALLR on September 20, 2023 was 810.89K shares.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR)’s stock price has plunge by -8.08relation to previous closing price of 0.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -23.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-08-04 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

ALLR’s Market Performance

ALLR’s stock has fallen by -23.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -49.19% and a quarterly drop of -89.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.44% for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.95% for ALLR’s stock, with a -99.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -61.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares sank -52.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR fell by -23.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3964. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -99.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -132.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.20.

Based on Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.