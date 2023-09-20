Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has gone up by 2.51% for the week, with a 5.67% rise in the past month and a 17.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.30% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for AKAM’s stock, with a 21.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) by analysts is $108.87, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 148.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.30% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.57M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 105.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-07 that Analysts at the Bank of America have initiated coverage on cloud services provider Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) with a ‘Buy’ rating on their belief the company has a unique opportunity in the fast-growing Cloud niche of distributed computing. The analysts also awarded the stock a price objective of US$145, representing an upside of about 38% from Akamai’s share price at the time of writing of US$103.80.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $145 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKAM Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.19. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 26.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from McGowan Edward J, who sale 2,456 shares at the price of $103.92 back on Sep 18. After this action, McGowan Edward J now owns 15,712 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $255,228 using the latest closing price.

McGowan Edward J, the Chief Financial Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 8,640 shares at $105.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that McGowan Edward J is holding 18,168 shares at $911,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.