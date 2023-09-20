Accenture plc’s (ACN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, ACN stock has gone up by 0.77%, with a monthly gain of 4.75% and a quarterly plunge of -0.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Accenture plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for ACN’s stock, with a 9.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Accenture plc (ACN) by analysts is $342.90, which is $24.96 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 663.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ACN was 1.94M shares.

ACN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 315.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Accenture’s (ACN) outsourcing and consulting businesses gain from the rising demand and acquisitions while facing integration risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $300 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACN Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $319.97. In addition, Accenture plc saw 18.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Framil Leonardo, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $311.52 back on Aug 08. After this action, Framil Leonardo now owns 16,898 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $934,548 using the latest closing price.

Unruch Joel, the General Counsel/Corp Secretary of Accenture plc, sale 7,000 shares at $320.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Unruch Joel is holding 36,034 shares at $2,244,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.17. The total capital return value is set at 38.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.27. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 14.90 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.08. Total debt to assets is 7.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Accenture plc (ACN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.