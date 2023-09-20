89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock Showcases -1.96% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has gone down by -2.45% for the week, with a 2.83% rise in the past month and a -16.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.48% for ETNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for ETNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETNB is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ETNB is $38.22, which is $20.19 above the current price. The public float for ETNB is 74.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETNB on September 20, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.94 in comparison to its previous close of 17.04, however, the company has experienced a -2.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in New York, NY on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETNB Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.05. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 31.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from LAPORTE KATHLEEN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $18.80 back on Jul 17. After this action, LAPORTE KATHLEEN now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

PALEKAR ROHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of 89bio Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that PALEKAR ROHAN is holding 286,978 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -34.30 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc. (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.