60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SXTP is 2.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SXTP was 1.16M shares.

SXTP) stock’s latest price update

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP)’s stock price has plunge by -25.48relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -30.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that WASHINGTON, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“60P” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SXTP ), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for infectious diseases, announced today that CEO Dr. Geoff Dow and CFO Ty Miller will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference September 11-13, to be held in New York City.

SXTP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 9.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.55% for SXTP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.95% for SXTP’s stock, with a -54.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SXTP Trading at -54.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares sank -43.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXTP fell by -30.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2898. In addition, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -81.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SXTP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.41 for the present operating margin

+15.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1209.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.