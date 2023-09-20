2U Inc. (TWOU) Stock Records -33.25% Quarterly Movement

The stock of 2U Inc. (TWOU) has gone down by -14.15% for the week, with a -6.64% drop in the past month and a -33.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.14% for TWOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.48% for TWOU stock, with a simple moving average of -53.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 2U Inc. (TWOU) is $6.05, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for TWOU is 78.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWOU on September 20, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)’s stock price has plunge by -5.32relation to previous closing price of 2.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that 2U’s (TWOU) edX and HP introduce an online Professional Certificate program in Esports Management, Game Design and Programming.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $4 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWOU Trading at -25.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU fell by -14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -57.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWOU starting from McCullough Aaron, who purchase 45,700 shares at the price of $3.14 back on Aug 17. After this action, McCullough Aaron now owns 348,524 shares of 2U Inc., valued at $143,498 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+71.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -33.45. The total capital return value is set at -5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.51. Equity return is now at value -82.60, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on 2U Inc. (TWOU), the company’s capital structure generated 207.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.51. Total debt to assets is 57.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 205.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 2U Inc. (TWOU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.