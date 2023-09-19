ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): A Technical Analysis

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is $255.14, which is $10.61 above the current market price. The public float for ZTO is 604.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZTO on September 19, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

ZTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) has dropped by -0.44 compared to previous close of 25.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO’s stock has risen by 3.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.36% and a quarterly drop of -8.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.20% for ZTO’s stock, with a -5.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTO Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.56. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.