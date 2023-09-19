ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZKIN is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZKIN is 21.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZKIN on September 19, 2023 was 22.33K shares.

ZKIN) stock’s latest price update

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN)’s stock price has soared by 23.39 in relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2022-01-13 that The stock price of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) increased by 17.93% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened.

ZKIN’s Market Performance

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) has experienced a 15.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.32% rise in the past month, and a -25.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.72% for ZKIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.22% for ZKIN’s stock, with a -15.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZKIN Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares surge +9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN rose by +15.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5228. In addition, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. saw 42.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.68 for the present operating margin

+6.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stands at -3.82. The total capital return value is set at -4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.67. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.40. Total debt to assets is 19.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.