What Recent Market Trends Mean for Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Stock

In the past week, RIO stock has gone up by 3.39%, with a monthly gain of 10.11% and a quarterly plunge of -0.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.21% for Rio Tinto Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.32% for RIO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is 12.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RIO is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is $80.85, which is $17.84 above the current market price. The public float for RIO is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On September 19, 2023, RIO’s average trading volume was 2.82M shares.

RIO) stock’s latest price update

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.09 in relation to its previous close of 65.27. However, the company has experienced a 3.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-19 that Navigating the unpredictable waters of today’s market, safe dividend stocks emerge as a beacon of reliability. Despite an optimistic kickoff this year, the broader market sentiment has chilled.

RIO Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.90. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw -8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.00 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto Group stands at +22.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.57. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto Group (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.65. Total debt to assets is 12.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.