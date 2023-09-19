Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WY is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WY is $38.89, which is $6.43 above the current price. The public float for WY is 729.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WY on September 19, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

WY) stock’s latest price update

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.95 in relation to previous closing price of 32.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that The Zacks Building Products – Wood industry is expected to gain from home improvement activities and cost control amid continued supply woes. Industry players like WY, TREX and BCC are set to gain the most from the tailwinds.

WY’s Market Performance

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has experienced a 0.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.25% rise in the past month, and a 4.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for WY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.98% for WY’s stock, with a 2.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WY Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.56. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw 6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Merle Denise M, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $32.29 back on Sep 13. After this action, Merle Denise M now owns 147,601 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $242,152 using the latest closing price.

Merle Denise M, the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Company, sale 5,719 shares at $28.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Merle Denise M is holding 154,788 shares at $163,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.