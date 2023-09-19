Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNA) has increased by 6.91 when compared to last closing price of 10.13.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I (NASDAQ: VHNA ) stock is rocketing higher on Monday after the company announced a new deposit to its trust account. According to a press release, sponsor Vahanna LLC added another $225,000 to the company’s trust account.

Is It Worth Investing in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNA) is above average at 200.56x. The 36-month beta value for VHNA is also noteworthy at 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for VHNA is 3.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of VHNA on September 19, 2023 was 313.53K shares.

VHNA’s Market Performance

VHNA’s stock has seen a -6.23% decrease for the week, with a 0.93% rise in the past month and a 3.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.67% for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.89% for VHNA’s stock, with a 4.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VHNA Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHNA fell by -6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. saw 5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VHNA

The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.