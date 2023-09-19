Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.25 in comparison to its previous close of 0.41, however, the company has experienced a -9.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ryan Domyancic – Investor Relations Rob Greyber – Chief Executive Officer Bruce Schuman – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dae Lee – JPMorgan Nicholas Jones – JMP Securities Jed Kelly – Oppenheimer Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Vacasa Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is $1.27, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for VCSA is 117.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VCSA on September 19, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

VCSA’s Market Performance

The stock of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has seen a -9.40% decrease in the past week, with a -26.89% drop in the past month, and a -33.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for VCSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.56% for VCSA’s stock, with a -55.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCSA Trading at -30.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares sank -25.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA fell by -9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5319. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -65.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Greyber Robert Winston, who sale 18,092 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Aug 22. After this action, Greyber Robert Winston now owns 2,849,615 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $10,493 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Tad K, the Chief Accounting Officer of Vacasa Inc., sale 5,128 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Larsen Tad K is holding 336,791 shares at $2,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.20 for the present operating margin

+23.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vacasa Inc. stands at -14.98. Equity return is now at value -45.50, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Vacasa Inc. (VCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.03. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.