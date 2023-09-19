UpHealth Inc. (UPH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.35 in comparison to its previous close of 1.20, however, the company has experienced a -18.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Shannon Devine – IR Sam Meckey – CEO Martin Beck – CFO Conference Call Participants Bill Sutherland – Benchmark Company Ben Haynor – Alliance Global Partners Mike Latimore – Northland Capital Operator Greetings, and welcome to UpHealth Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPH is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UpHealth Inc. (UPH) is $6.01, which is $5.03 above the current market price. The public float for UPH is 8.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.96% of that float. On September 19, 2023, UPH’s average trading volume was 37.93K shares.

UPH’s Market Performance

UPH’s stock has seen a -18.35% decrease for the week, with a -26.88% drop in the past month and a -35.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.19% for UpHealth Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.34% for UPH’s stock, with a -47.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPH stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for UPH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPH in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $1 based on the research report published on March 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UPH Trading at -32.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares sank -28.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPH fell by -18.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2105. In addition, UpHealth Inc. saw -39.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.77 for the present operating margin

+34.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for UpHealth Inc. stands at -140.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.85. Equity return is now at value -208.80, with -66.80 for asset returns.

Based on UpHealth Inc. (UPH), the company’s capital structure generated 152.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.41. Total debt to assets is 47.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UpHealth Inc. (UPH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.