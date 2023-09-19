Understanding the 11.81% Volatility Levels of Warrantee Inc.’s (WRNT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The volatility ratio for the week is 12.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.81% for WRNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.29% for WRNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warrantee Inc. (NASDAQ: WRNT) Right Now?

Warrantee Inc. (NASDAQ: WRNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WRNT is 4.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WRNT on September 19, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

WRNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Warrantee Inc. (NASDAQ: WRNT) has dropped by -10.21 compared to previous close of 0.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

WRNT Trading at -47.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares sank -40.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRNT fell by -25.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9256. In addition, Warrantee Inc. saw -83.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warrantee Inc. (WRNT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.