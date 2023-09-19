The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Business   »  Understanding the 11.81% Volatility Levels of Warr...

Understanding the 11.81% Volatility Levels of Warrantee Inc.’s (WRNT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The volatility ratio for the week is 12.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.81% for WRNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.29% for WRNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warrantee Inc. (NASDAQ: WRNT) Right Now?

Warrantee Inc. (NASDAQ: WRNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for WRNT is 4.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WRNT on September 19, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

WRNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Warrantee Inc. (NASDAQ: WRNT) has dropped by -10.21 compared to previous close of 0.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

WRNT Trading at -47.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares sank -40.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRNT fell by -25.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9256. In addition, Warrantee Inc. saw -83.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warrantee Inc. (WRNT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

Stem Inc. (STEM): A Technical Analysis

September 19, 2023 No Comments

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​