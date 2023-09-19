Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, DCFC stock has gone down by -23.77%, with a monthly decline of -45.08% and a quarterly plunge of -48.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.49% for Tritium DCFC Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.66% for DCFC’s stock, with a -53.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DCFC is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DCFC is $5.00, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 92.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.32% of that float. The average trading volume for DCFC on September 19, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) has dropped by -11.77 compared to previous close of 0.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced that it will release financial results for the Company’s full 2023 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, September 21, 2023. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 10:30 AM Eastern time the same day.

DCFC Trading at -45.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares sank -44.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -23.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8731. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -65.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64. The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -360.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.