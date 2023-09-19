Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is above average at 3.94x. The 36-month beta value for TIO is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TIO is $11.75, which is $10.4 above than the current price. The public float for TIO is 162.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.75% of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on September 19, 2023 was 7.05M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.14 in relation to its previous close of 1.26. However, the company has experienced a 15.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) (“Tingo” or the “Company”), a profitable and fast growing fintech and agri-fintech company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday August 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to present its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provide a business update. A press release detailing the results will be issued prior to the call.

TIO’s Market Performance

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a 15.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.41% gain in the past month and a 5.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.47% for TIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.65% for TIO’s stock, with a -6.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIO Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.62%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +15.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1363. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 62.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.41. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tingo Group Inc. (TIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.30. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.