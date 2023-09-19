The Volatility of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) Stock: A -0.51% Ratio for the Week

The stock of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has seen a -0.51% decrease in the past week, with a -3.09% drop in the past month, and a -15.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for GEHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.28% for GEHC’s stock, with a -10.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) is above average at 16.50x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GEHC is $89.90, which is $23.39 above than the current price. The public float for GEHC is 454.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume of GEHC on September 19, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

GEHC) stock’s latest price update

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.23 in relation to previous closing price of 66.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-18 that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc has received a grant of more than $44 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop AI-assisted ultrasound technology, the company said on Monday.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $80 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEHC Trading at -9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC fell by -0.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.72. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 13.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from O’Neill Kevin Michael, who sale 15,609 shares at the price of $77.32 back on Jul 31. After this action, O’Neill Kevin Michael now owns 24,025 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., valued at $1,206,949 using the latest closing price.

Rott Roland, the CEO, Ultrasound of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., sale 2,473 shares at $77.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Rott Roland is holding 22,335 shares at $191,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.