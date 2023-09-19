The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.06 in relation to its previous close of 62.11. However, the company has experienced a 3.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Toronto-Dominion Bank is Canada’s second-largest bank with a $113 billion market cap and offers a 4.6% dividend yield. TD has consistently increased its dividend every year and has been a top-performing bank in Canada and North America. The bank faces challenges from a weakening economy and potential regulatory changes, but remains well-positioned with a diversified business model. However, the current economic uncertainty may not justify immediate investment.

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is 10.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TD is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is $61.54, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for TD is 1.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On September 19, 2023, TD’s average trading volume was 2.28M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD stock saw an increase of 3.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.26% and a quarterly increase of 1.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for TD stock, with a simple moving average of -1.04% for the last 200 days.

TD Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.76. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +27.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 175.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.71. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.