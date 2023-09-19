The Impact of Market Fluctuations on SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) Stock

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has seen a -2.58% decrease in the past week, with a 6.91% gain in the past month, and a 0.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for SOFI’s stock, with a 27.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) by analysts is $10.32, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for SOFI is 854.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.18% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SOFI was 38.83M shares.

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has decreased by -4.41 when compared to last closing price of 9.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-16 that During a recent interview, SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto said the company was “stealing share” from the country’s larger banks. Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Capital One Financial all reported shrinking deposit bases during the second quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $15 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOFI Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 88.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Rishel Jeremy, who sale 53,532 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rishel Jeremy now owns 160,597 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $475,364 using the latest closing price.

Borton Chad M, the President – SoFi Bank of SoFi Technologies Inc., sale 90,458 shares at $8.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Borton Chad M is holding 229,449 shares at $784,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 101.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.47. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.