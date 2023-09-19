The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s (HIMS) Stock

The stock of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has seen a -2.91% decrease in the past week, with a -8.38% drop in the past month, and a -26.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for HIMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.58% for HIMS’s stock, with a -26.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) by analysts is $12.30, which is $6.11 above the current market price. The public float for HIMS is 172.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.64% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of HIMS was 3.03M shares.

The stock of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) has increased by 0.48 when compared to last closing price of 6.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-17 that Hims & Hers managed to grow revenue every year by at least 80%. However, it’s still trading below its initial price when became publicly traded via SPAC. The company is targeting lofty growth targets for years to come and has plans to expand in many new markets while maintaining gross profits near 80%. The current valuation is rather low at a P/S of just 1.8. The risk-reward profile for an entry point seems very favourable at the moment.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMS Trading at -16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw -1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Baird Melissa, who sale 9,133 shares at the price of $6.87 back on Sep 06. After this action, Baird Melissa now owns 399,352 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $62,729 using the latest closing price.

Baird Melissa, the Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 9,133 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Baird Melissa is holding 408,485 shares at $62,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.00 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stands at -12.46. The total capital return value is set at -20.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.08. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.