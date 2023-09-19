The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
The -67.04% Simple Moving Average of Bitcoin Depot Inc.’s (BTM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) has seen a -10.56% decrease in the past week, with a -19.35% drop in the past month, and a -73.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.78% for BTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.30% for BTM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -67.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: BTM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: BTM) is above average at 2.68x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) is $7.50, which is $6.29 above the current market price. The public float for BTM is 5.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTM on September 19, 2023 was 358.78K shares.

BTM) stock’s latest price update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: BTM)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.30 in comparison to its previous close of 3.09, however, the company has experienced a -10.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, announced today its participation at the following financial conferences:

BTM Trading at -17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares sank -15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTM fell by -10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Bitcoin Depot Inc. saw -73.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTM

The total capital return value is set at -3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value 135.70, with 14.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

