The -13.88% Decline of Kineta Inc.’s (KA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, KA stock has gone up by 8.87%, with a monthly gain of 11.62% and a quarterly plunge of -23.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.60% for Kineta Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.36% for KA’s stock, with a -52.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kineta Inc. (NASDAQ: KA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kineta Inc. (KA) is $10.75, which is $8.54 above the current market price. The public float for KA is 6.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KA on September 19, 2023 was 22.78K shares.

KA) stock’s latest price update

Kineta Inc. (NASDAQ: KA)’s stock price has soared by 14.51 in relation to previous closing price of 1.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kineta, Inc. (Nasdaq: KA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences in September 2023.

KA Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KA rose by +8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9900. In addition, Kineta Inc. saw -65.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KA starting from Guillaudeux Thierry, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Sep 14. After this action, Guillaudeux Thierry now owns 21,696 shares of Kineta Inc., valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

Baker Keith, the Chief Financial Officer of Kineta Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Baker Keith is holding 11,880 shares at $14,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1160.83 for the present operating margin

+62.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kineta Inc. stands at -3246.70. The total capital return value is set at -78.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.26.

Based on Kineta Inc. (KA), the company’s capital structure generated 51.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.82. Total debt to assets is 12.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kineta Inc. (KA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.