The -13.88% Decline of Clarivate Plc’s (CLVT) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has gone up by 3.68% for the week, with a 3.53% rise in the past month and a -19.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.84% for CLVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for CLVT’s stock, with a -18.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clarivate Plc (CLVT) by analysts is $8.83, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for CLVT is 385.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.09% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CLVT was 6.06M shares.

CLVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) has plunged by -0.27 when compared to previous closing price of 7.35, but the company has seen a 3.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Mark Donohue – Vice President, Investor Relations Jonathan Gear – Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Collins – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Manav Patnaik – Barclays Toni Kaplan – Morgan Stanley Ashish Sabadra – RBC Capital Markets Andrew Nicholas – William Blair Hans Hoffman – Jefferies Owen Lau – Oppenheimer Seth Weber – Wells Fargo Peter Christiansen – Citi George Tong – Goldman Sachs Operator Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Clarivate Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nadia, and I’ll be coordinating the call today.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CLVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CLVT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLVT Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVT rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Clarivate Plc saw -12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVT starting from Samson James Gordon, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $10.48 back on Nov 15. After this action, Samson James Gordon now owns 737,898 shares of Clarivate Plc, valued at $1,048,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+37.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarivate Plc stands at -148.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.97. Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Based on Clarivate Plc (CLVT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.83. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.