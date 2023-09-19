TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) has dropped by -15.33 compared to previous close of 0.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-23 that FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that CEO Harlan Weisman, M.D. will be presenting a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Is It Worth Investing in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TFFP is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TFFP is $9.50, which is $6.91 above the current price. The public float for TFFP is 50.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFFP on September 19, 2023 was 184.44K shares.

TFFP’s Market Performance

TFFP’s stock has seen a -6.02% decrease for the week, with a -8.46% drop in the past month and a -27.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.37% for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.49% for TFFP’s stock, with a -49.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFFP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TFFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFFP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $22 based on the research report published on May 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TFFP Trading at -10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.09%, as shares sank -8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFFP fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3810. In addition, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -67.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFFP starting from CARLSON CAPITAL L P, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Aug 16. After this action, CARLSON CAPITAL L P now owns 5,064,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $392 using the latest closing price.

Weisman Harlan F, the President and CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 600,000 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Weisman Harlan F is holding 814,615 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFFP

The total capital return value is set at -104.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.94. Equity return is now at value -153.30, with -140.40 for asset returns.

Based on TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.83. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.