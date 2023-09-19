TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has dropped by -0.53 compared to previous close of 37.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-16 that Oil stocks are surging. To put it simply, the energy sector is back.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 53.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) by analysts is $39.63, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for TRP is 999.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TRP was 2.97M shares.

TRP’s Market Performance

TRP stock saw an increase of 3.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.55% and a quarterly increase of -8.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for TC Energy Corporation (TRP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.46% for TRP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.51% for the last 200 days.

TRP Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.09. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.