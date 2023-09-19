Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) has increased by 13.64 when compared to last closing price of 1.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-27 that Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Talkspace Inc. (TALK) is $5.00, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for TALK is 161.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TALK on September 19, 2023 was 509.58K shares.

TALK’s Market Performance

The stock of Talkspace Inc. (TALK) has seen a 16.28% increase in the past week, with a 26.58% rise in the past month, and a 63.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for TALK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.34% for TALK’s stock, with a 91.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TALK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TALK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on December 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TALK Trading at 27.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +29.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALK rose by +16.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6443. In addition, Talkspace Inc. saw 227.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALK starting from Reilly John Charles, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Sep 20. After this action, Reilly John Charles now owns 539,924 shares of Talkspace Inc., valued at $9,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.42 for the present operating margin

+50.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talkspace Inc. stands at -66.63. The total capital return value is set at -48.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.78. Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -32.20 for asset returns.

Based on Talkspace Inc. (TALK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.39. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Talkspace Inc. (TALK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.